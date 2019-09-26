Sir, – The acceptance by the Representative Association of Commissioned Officers (Raco) of the increased allowances for the Defence Forces is welcome (“The Irish Times view on morale in the Defence Forces: a step in the right direction”, Editorial, September 25th).

The involvement of the Department of the Taoiseach is also welcome in future discussions regarding pay and conditions. Given the unique features of military service, including the prohibition of any form of industrial action, the setting up of a pay review body for the Defence Forces would ensure that the current crisis would not be repeated in future years. The Government should seriously consider same. – Yours, etc,

CONOR HOGARTY,

Blackrock,

Co Dublin.