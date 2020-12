Sir, – Taoiseach Micheál Martin has decided that the people of urban Ireland are the only ones who deserve a hospitality sector.

The people in rural Ireland who do not have access to bus services or taxis or gastro-pubs must stay at home with cans of beer or mugs of milk.

The local pub that was their hospitality sector must remain closed. This is the death knell for the Fianna Fáil party. – Yours, etc,

PAT SMITH,

Kells,

Co Meath.