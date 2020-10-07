The dangers of not cycling

Sir, – Hildegarde Naughton has suggested that cycling is not as dangerous as it used to be (“Cycling is safer than many people believe it to be, says Minister”, News, October 5th).

I would suggest that the danger is in not cycling (or taking regular exercise).

Most office workers take very little physical exercise and are at increased risk of cardiovascular disease.

Ireland is a very good country to cycle in; it is neither too hot nor too cold nor too hilly (Cork excluded), while the distances in Dublin are too long for walking.

If you take other exercise, fine, but if not, why not get in some cycling? Your heart will thank you for it. – Yours, etc,

JAMES MAHON,

Dublin 11.