The Dún Laoghaire-isation of Ireland

A chara, – Having just finished reading David McWilliams’s exclusive extract from his new book as featured in The Irish Times Weekend Review (October 27th), I must take issue with one particular assertion he makes.

In the extract he states that after Cuala GAA club won the All-Ireland hurling championship in 2018, “there wasn’t a cow milked in Dalkey that night”

As a local “Dún Laoghairier” like myself, surely David must have known that what actually happened was that “there wasn’t a wild goat milked on Dalkey Island for a week afterwards”! – Is mise,

PAT “de VERSE” BURKE,

Loughlinstown,

Co Dublin.