The Dún Laoghaire-isation of Ireland
A chara, – Having just finished reading David McWilliams’s exclusive extract from his new book as featured in The Irish Times Weekend Review (October 27th), I must take issue with one particular assertion he makes.
In the extract he states that after Cuala GAA club won the All-Ireland hurling championship in 2018, “there wasn’t a cow milked in Dalkey that night”
As a local “Dún Laoghairier” like myself, surely David must have known that what actually happened was that “there wasn’t a wild goat milked on Dalkey Island for a week afterwards”! – Is mise,
PAT “de VERSE” BURKE,
Loughlinstown,
Co Dublin.