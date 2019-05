Sir, – David Sexton (Letters, May 29th) declares that forks are not cutlery, while scissors are. Interestingly, the Oxford and other dictionaries include forks in the family of cutlery.

I believe our American cousins usually define knives as cutlery but the rest of the utensils as flatware or silverware.

As a fellow pedant, I generally take care when cycling to avoid the fork in the road for obvious reasons. – Yours, etc,

PATRICK JUDGE,

Dún Laoghaire,

Co Dublin.