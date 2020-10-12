Sir, – I welcome the article by Stephen Collins (“The courage to govern”, October 9th) lauding the Government for its decision “to take back control from unelected public officials”.

I look forward to future articles in The Irish Times supporting the transfer of powers from chief executives of local councils, An Bord Pleanála, the National Transport Authority, the boards of all three CIÉ companies and the other totally unaccountable agencies and public officials who now exercise more power and authority than any combination of elected representatives.

Other countries would call it democracy. – Yours, etc,

Cllr DERMOT LACEY,

(Labour),

Donnybrook,

Dublin 4.