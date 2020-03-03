The coronavirus and public health

Sir, – Given that we have had just one case of the coronavirus, and assuming that incidences are likely to multiply over the next few months, we have still an opportunity for robust pre-emptive action. As was done for the Italian match, the best first-line of defence, from a health perspective, is surely prevention, ahead of containment, which applies once the horse has bolted.

During the 1967 foot-and-mouth outbreak in the UK, Irish emigrants were asked not to come home for Christmas and all ports were littered with disinfectant mats and signs like “If you recently visited a farm in West Midlands or North Wales, please report to the Agriculture desk”, as well as requests to avoid visiting farms.

These measures were successful and protected a vital sector of the economy, even though over a 100,000 emigrants, including yours truly, didn’t get home that Christmas.

An updated strategy, taking advantage of our island status, would entail extensive information and vigilance at all ports and on flights; selective testing and observing at ports; and progressively discouraging or even blocking high-risk or unnecessary travel. – Yours, etc,

BRIAN FLANAGAN,

Blackrock,

Co Dublin.

Sir, – The HSE does the public no service in concealing information.

Keeping us in the dark feeds fear and uncertainty, quite apart from the fact that lack of information will exacerbate and increase the spread of this highly contagious flu. It seems that our public servants are so behind the times that they are unaware of social media.

If the Government wishes us to act responsibly, then please let it be responsible and keep us informed. – Yours, etc,

J MORRISSEY,

Sandycove,

Co Dublin.

Sir, – Perhaps the threat of the coronavirus might put a stop to the disgusting habit of men spitting on our streets and pavements.

I encounter this every day from both pedestrians and cyclists and have had a few near-misses. – Is mise,

AEDÍN

GORMLEY.

Dublin 8.