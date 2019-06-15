Sir, – Demanding the passports of passengers arriving from the UK at Dublin Airport – to establish their entitlement to travel without a passport under the Common Travel Area – has been mocked before, but there should be a special entry in the anthology of absurdity for forcing thousands of domestic passengers through immigration control at the airport (“More passport e-readers for Dublin Airport in bid to cut delays”, News, June 10th).

Requiring arrivals from Donegal to prove that they haven’t flown in from Dunkirk or Donetsk can best be understood as performance art for the International Flann O’Brien Conference being hosted by UCD in July. – Yours, etc,

Dr JOHN DOHERTY,

Gaoth Dobhair,

Co Dhún na nGall.