Sir – Tánaiste Simon Coveney and his British opposite number, David Lidington, have signed an agreement to guarantee free movement of people between Ireland and the UK – regardless of what happens with Brexit (“Deal giving reciprocal rights for British, Irish citizens is signed”, News, May 9th).

As if to mark the occasion, Garda officers demand to see the passports of passengers on a Belfast to Dublin bus.

Travellers are advised that to avail of free movement under the Common Travel Area (CTA), a passport should be carried to demonstrate entitlement to the privilege.

Just as Catch-22 traps the innocent in a paradox of circular reasoning, the formalisation of the CTA entrenches the absurdity of showing a document to prove you don’t need it. – Yours, etc,

Dr JOHN DOHERTY,

Gaoth Dobhair

Co Dhún na nGall.

Sir, – The Irish and British governments have now agreed to formalise the Common Travel Area arrangement between the two jurisdictions.

Recently I flew to Heathrow and walked through arrivals, as I would expect with a CTA.

However, I still had to stand in line and go through immigration procedures on my return to Dublin Airport.

Perhaps the Irish Government will now move to honour the spirit of this CTA, and allow immigration-free arrivals from Britain.

An additional benefit would be a reduction in overall queueing time at immigration in Dublin. – Yours, etc,

ALAN McCARTHY,

Dublin 6.