Sir, – In a world where public figures try to demonise immigrants and where people looking for a better life die horrible deaths hidden in trucks, Michael Harding’s column (Life, November 27th) has stopped me in my tracks. This piece of writing should be required reading for anyone taking public office in this country. His humanity and empathy shine a light into the darkness of these times. Thank you, Michael. – Yours, etc,

JAN DORAN,

Gorey, Co Wexford.