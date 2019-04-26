The changing face of election posters

Sir, – Election posters have been with us for many years now and help enlighten us as to who is standing for election in our area. The visual intrusion is only for a few weeks. They are no worse than the proliferation of posters we see every day for commercial purposes and for other local events. So lighten up and allow the candidates to show themselves. This is a serious national and democratic event.

No community is too posh for politics. – Yours, etc,

SHEILA DEEGAN,

Dublin 3.

Sir, – The arrival of election posters prompts renewed wonder at the magic of Photoshop. – Yours, etc,

PAUL REARDON,

Dublin 9.

Sir, – Walking around Bray, Co Wicklow, yesterday I noticed a number of posters for Sinn Féin European election candidate Liadh Ní Riada. As far as I am aware she is running in the Ireland South constituency. I did not know she was running as a candidate in the Greater Dublin constituency as well! Or am I missing something? – Yours, etc,

TADHG McCARTHY,

Bray,

Co Wicklow.

Sir, – Once the political poster was the only way to “get your face” across to voters, but the internet has been invented and most people walk with their head in their phones anyway. So, let’s consider an alternative to the plastic poster and plastic cable ties. – Yours, etc,

EVE PARNELL,

Dublin 8.