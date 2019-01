Sir. – I’m sure that over the festive period The Irish Times in Tara Street is manned by a skeletal staff, plus the office cat. It must have been the latter that chose to place a large photograph of two bottles of Scotch malt whisky to illustrate the article “Irish whiskey producers seek EU funding to break into Asia” (December 31st). – Yours, etc,

KEN MAWHINNEY,

Dublin 16.