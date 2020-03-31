The Brother and the Emergency

Sir, –It would have been quite arresting for the Taoiseach to have begun his speech on Friday night with the words, “The Brother has it all worked out.”

Such was the way your very own columnist Myles na gCopaleen delivered The Brother’s version of a lockdown. Myles was writing during what we call “The Emergency”, also known as the second World War. The Brother’s brilliant idea, surely a precursor of the Taoiseach’s, was that “we all go to bed for a week every month. Every man, woman and child in the country.”

Perhaps you might reprint some of Myles’s columns from that era in this time of scarce national mirth. Who knows what other brilliant ideas lie in the files of the Research Bureau or the District Court? – Yours, etc,

TOBY JOYCE,

Navan,

Co Meath.