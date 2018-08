Sir, – How can anyone suggest the British are “extra thick” because the UK voted to leave the EU? (Letters, Brian Buckley, August 8th).

Britain needed just the one ballot to decide their issue while Éire was forced to ballot four times on two EU issues until a favourable outcome to Brussels was “accepted” on the second of both counts. We must be much “thicker” with our voting-until-we-drop approach. – Yours, etc,

ROBERT SULLIVAN,

Bantry,

Co Cork.