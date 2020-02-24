Sir, – Should a government be formed before St Patrick’s Day (March 17th ) – an albeit unlikely event – I pose the intriguing question: who’ll be taking the bowl of shamrock to the White House? Will it be Leo? Will it be Micheál? Will it be Mary Lou? Well, giving the fact that the celebrated little clover is a trefoil,might we get to see a triumvirate consisting of Leo, Micheál,and Mary Lou presenting the US president with the traditional bowl of shamrock on Lá Fhéile Phádraig? – Yours, etc,

PAUL DELANEY,

Dalkey,

Co Dublin.