The Boris bridge to Scotland

Sir, – Why the pessimism over the Boris bridge? Life would be boring is we only built bridges where there was some semblance of economic rationale and in places where the seabed was not lined with explosives. Go for it.

By the time the project is finished, at least one end of it may be in an EU country. Conceivably both could be. If so, it would be a remarkable gesture of friendship by the UK government to provide such a spectacular piece of infrastructure to the EU. – Yours, etc,

