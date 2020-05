Sir, – In the west at present the sky is adorned with pastel pinks, and blues, and greys, and is a pure delight. If there is a Paul Henry, or a Jack B Yeats, floating around, would they float down here and record the scene before the lockdown is lifted and pollution levels again obscure the view? – Yours, etc,

GRAEME GUTHRIE,

Kilmeena,

Westport,

Co Mayo.