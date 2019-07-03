The best way to get more consultants

Sir, – While I generally agree with Michael S Floyd on consultant numbers (Letters, July 2nd), he overlooks one critical issue, namely, the terms and conditions under which any newly recruited consultant has to work.

Consultants working abroad have voted with their feet and are not for turning any time soon as long as the Minister for Health persists with a two-tiered salary scale (with differentials of up to 20 per cent)! A head-in-the-sand attitude to this will not solve anything. – Yours, etc,

TADHG McCARTHY,

Bray, Co Wicklow.