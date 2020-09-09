The bells of the Angelus

Sir, – It’s a bit ironic that a letter writer (September 8th) complains of the various broadcast religious calls to prayer yet invokes the power of an unseen being, Alexa, to quell the sounds of the bells on the radio. – Yours, etc,

JOHN K ROGERS,

Rathowen,

Co Westmeath.

A chara, – Could Alexa be up for the No Bell Prize? – Is mise,

PAT BURKE WALSH,

Ballymoney,

Gorey,

Co Wexford.

Sir, – I parted ways with the Catholic Church many years ago, but it was a happy divergence, as I hold no hostility towards that body, despite some disgraceful revelations in recent years.

Regarding the national broadcaster relaying the pealing of the Angelus bells twice daily, I hold the view that an individual who is incensed by their ringing would probably do well to use the minute of reflection to consider what are the truly important things in their lives. – Yours, etc,

FRANK WALSH,

Coolballow,

Wexford.