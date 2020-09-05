The bells of the Angelus

A chara, – Gary Doyle (Letters, September 3rd) objects to the playing of the Angelus on RTÉ radio and television. RTÉ broadcasts sports reports which take up a far greater part of broadcast time. I don’t follow sports. But I don’t object to the reports, although on television they come usually at a most inconvenient time just before the weather forecast, which I usually don’t want to miss. I know many people are interested in sport, so that’s okay. If there’s a big sports event, I may take note, because I know many who are interested. (Except for “sports” where the essential means of victory are by way of inflicting injuries: this is barbaric.) The advertising breaks are endured because RTÉ needs the money. Of all the material broadcast by RTÉ, I probably watch and listen to about 5 per cent. But they cater for all tastes.

The same, I’m afraid, for The Irish Times. I pick and choose. The sports pages are wasted on me. And the property supplements. As for The Gloss? Straight into the recycling, where it adds to the recycling charge.

The letter writer said, approvingly: “Ireland is now broadly considered to be a secular, diverse, multicultural and multi-faith country.” Surely the point of this is to make room for the diversity, not to exclude the bits which infuriate him? – Is mise,

PÁDRAIG McCARTHY,

Sandyford,

Dublin 16.

Sir, – As a Church of Ireland priest, who has heard the Angelus being rung since the day I was born, I delight in the Angelus, as it reminds me to put aside whatever I am doing and have a word with God. So, personally, I do hope the Angelus will keep on ringing from Roman Catholic churches, and being heard on radio and TV, as it’s a wonderful tradition that we can all treasure, no matter what background we come from. – Yours, etc,

Rev STELLA JONES,

Gorey,

Co Wexford.

A chara, – Many of us agree with Gary Doyle that RTÉ radio’s flagship news and affairs programmes should not be interrupted by the ringing of bells, whatever their religious or superstitious connotation. It’s as if church-goers had to listen to a secular news bulletin at Mass.

One accepts that some older people might miss the Angelus if it was dropped suddenly.

How about this for a suggestion? The Angelus has 18 peals. It should be possible to gradually and respectfully reduce the number, say over a year.

Then little by little, and without being noticed, the Angelus would slowly fade away. – Yours, etc,

GARRY OWENS,

Skerries,

Co Dublin.

Sir, –We need rituals to help us to remember to stay connected with each other and to be still in solidarity with one another. It beggars belief that anyone would campaign to rid us of a ritual that brings us all together in a shared human experience of stillness. May the Angelus bells awaken our collective hearts and minds to the injustices in the world and our gratitude for what we have. I will take any secular or sacred sound that reminds me to do just that. More public-service broadcasting such as the Angelus, please. – Yours, etc,

MÁIRE O’HIGGINS,

Dublin 4.

Sir, – Gary Doyle seems terribly exercised regarding the regular broadcast of the Angelus on RTÉ radio and television

Muslim friends of my wife and I have commented to us that they enjoy the serendipity offered by the interludes of the daily noon and evening broadcasts of the Angelus prayer

Muslim countries have their regular daily call to prayer, so why should Ireland as a de facto Christian country abandon the daily broadcast of the Angelus just to satisfy those of other faiths or no faiths at all? – Yours, etc,

PATRICK L O’BRIEN,

Kerry Pike,

Co Cork.

Sir, – As someone who respects all religions and traditions. I find that actively listening to the sound of the Angelus bell on radio is an opportunity for a moment of reflection and mindfulness out of a busy and sometimes hectic day. – Yours, etc,

MARY DALY,

Rathfarnham,

Dublin 14.

Sir, – I look forward to seeing those who call for the abolition of the Angelus in their offices or remote working this December 25th. – Yours, etc,

RORY J WHELAN,

Drogheda,

Co Meath.