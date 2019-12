Sir, – It was generous of Michael Harding ( “Sometimes I find the rain in Leitrim comforting”, Life, December 18th) to share the treasure of the high walk along the cliffs in Bundoran to Tullan Strand, Rougey as we, locals, call it. It endorses my prescription: “Beautiful, bracing Bundoran banishes the blues”. – Yours, etc,

CORMAC MEEHAN,

Bundoran, Co Donegal.