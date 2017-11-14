The beautiful game?

Sir, – I couldn’t help but laugh when, in the build-up to Ireland’s play-off game with Denmark, I heard soccer analysts state that neither Denmark nor Ireland like to have the ball during soccer matches. This brought to mind a picture of the ball resting in the middle of the pitch, with both teams just looking at it. This odd analysis was then added to after the game when someone commented that Ireland had played really without the ball. Has soccer changed that much? Is this why the Irish team tried to kick the ball out of the stadium every time it got the ball? – Yours, etc,

BRIAN CULLEN,

Rathfarnham,

Dublin 16.