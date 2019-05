Sir, – I refer to your news report that Fine Gael has ordered its councillors not to work with Sinn Féin after the elections (News, May 21st).

Would this be the same Fine Gael which constantly urges the DUP to enter a powersharing arrangement with Sinn Féin in Northern Ireland? – Yours, etc,

EUGENE McELDOWNEY,

Dublin 13.