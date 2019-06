A chara, – I was puzzled by the phrase “endless variations of avocado” in Hilary Fannin’s otherwise excellent piece (Life, June 21st).

In my experience there are two variations, sliced or mashed, and the problem with both is that they taste like avocado. – Is mise,

JOE McLAUGHLIN,

Bonnyrigg,

Midlothian,

Scotland.