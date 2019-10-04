Sir, – It has been heartening to hear both our Taoiseach and Tánaiste repeatedly stress the importance of the “all-island economy” and seamless trade across the border in recent weeks and months.

On this basis I trust that next time I purchase a car in Northern Ireland with the intention of driving it in the Republic, the Government will not insist I pay thousands of euro in vehicle registration tax (VRT) for the privilege?

Or will those restrictions and checks on cross-border trade that suit our Government continue as before? – Yours, etc,

TOM FARRELL,

Dublin 7.