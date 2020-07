Sir, – Perhaps I’m being a curmudgeon, and yes I’m in my seventh decade, but how can a list of the top 50 Irish albums (The Ticket, July 11th) not include at lest one entry from Rory Gallagher? I have to confess (and this is symptomatic of my age) that I’ve never heard of half the artists featured.

Any chance of a revised list? – Yours, etc,

MICHAEL O’KEEFFE,

Coolineagh,

Aghabullogue,

Co Cork.