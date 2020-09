Sir, – Róisín Ingle through her thought-provoking and humane articles has, in her own unique, quirky way, provided some welcome relief and also invaluable assistance to my coping mechanisms throughout the process of the pandemic.

Her article “There are no real hugs these days, only real gin” (Life, September 9th) is just the latest example of her brilliant writing. – Yours, etc,

KIERAN McHUGH,

Howth,

Co Dublin.