Sir, – I note, with more than a little annoyance, your full-page “thank you” to subscribers for helping The Irish Times reach 120,000 subscriptions (May 16th).

You define subscribers as home delivery, corporate, digital-only and student customers.

Seemingly there is no thanks for those of us, many I estimate, who go to our local newsagent to buy The Irish Times on a daily basis.

I await your thank you. – Yours, etc,

MICHAEL GANNON,

Kilkenny.