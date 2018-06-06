Testing times for Brexit plan

Sir, – Is it just a coincidence that the Tánaiste has given British prime minister Theresa May the first two weeks in June to solve the Border problem? This two-week period overlaps with the Junior and Leaving Cert exams, at time when more problems are solved with pen and paper than at any other time in the year.

I suppose it would be too much to expect her to hand in her completed paper on June 13th, the day of the history examination. – Yours, etc,

DERMOT O’ROURKE,

Lucan,

Co Dublin.

Sir, – I do hope the proposal of this buffer zone, which will exist in two places at once, comes to pass.

I’ve always wanted to see Schrödinger’s cat. – Yours, etc,

DEAGLÁN MacGIOLLAPHADRAIG,

Avoca,

Co Wicklow.

Sir, – A bluffer zone rather than a buffer zone is probably a better idea for Northern Ireland’s Brexiteers. – Yours, etc,

BRIAN AHERN,

Clonsilla,

Dublin 15.