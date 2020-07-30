Testing times

Sir, – I am a French citizen living in Ireland for more than 20 years and am currently visiting my elderly parents in France. My family and myself got tested here and our results are negative.

I decided to contact the Department of Foreign Affairs via email to clarify our situation when we get back to Ireland. I asked whether the negative results of a Covid-19 test done in France could be taken into consideration to exempt us from quarantining. The answer is no. At least in that regard the guidelines are clear (well, as of today!). – Yours, etc,

MARIE SMIETAN,

Dublin 5.