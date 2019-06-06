Testing times

Sir, – Can The Irish Times, and other media outlets, please stop spouting this exam-stress hysteria on a daily basis? Exams should be hard, that’s the point of them. Students are well able to cope, and don’t need a fleet of ambulances and psychologists waiting outside the school gates just in case they find a particular paper difficult. And why do we need daily reviews of the exam papers themselves? Who are they aimed at? The students who sat them won’t be interested, nor will people who did their Leaving Cert decades ago, and who have no wish to be reminded of it. – Yours, etc,

PHILIP BOYLE,

Sutton,

Dublin 13.