Testing, testing

Sir, – Surely the fact that Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly was able to get a Covid test and the results within a few hours should highlight once again that the focus of attention should be on testing and tracing quickly. Everyone in the country who wants a test should be able to get a test and the results within an hour. Then a quick return to some form of normality and activity would be possible for those testing negative. Over six months into the pandemic, the lack of an adequate testing regime is beyond reason. – Yours, etc,

NEIL CARROLL,

Dún Laoghaire,

Co Dublin.

Sir, – The speed of turnaround for our Minister for Health’s Covid test shows what can be done when necessary. Should all tests not carry the same importance? – Yours, etc,

DAMA CUNNINGHAM,

Glenageary,

Co Dublin.

Sir, – It is most welcome news that Cabinet members will not be required to restrict their movements. It would indeed be a hardship to move from a bubble to a cocoon. – Yours, etc,

CIARAN WALSH,

Lough Gowna,

Co Cavan.

Sir, – Imagine my complete bewilderment this week when a colleague felt extremely unwell and was in a semi-collapsed state at the golf course. The 999 number was called and the doctor on behalf of the ambulance service advised me that it would be best if the patient’s husband could be reached to bring her to the emergency department as it would be an hour before the ambulance could get to the golf course. The reason given was that some of the ambulance staff were redeployed for contact tracing. Is this what was referred to in another context as “comedic magnificence?” – Yours, etc,

Dr SUSAN SANT,

Consultant Rheumatologist,

Sandyford,

Dublin 18.