Sir, – My son had to fly to Lyon yesterday. On his arrival he had to take a free Covid test. He had the result (negative) within 20 minutes and was free to proceed. Contrast this with his arrival in Dublin before Christmas, when he was obliged to pay over €100 for a test, which was subsequently mislaid, so that he never received a result. If the French can provide this level of testing, why can’t we? – Yours, etc,

DEREK WEST,

Portnoo,

Co Donegal.