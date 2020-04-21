Testing for Covid-19

Sir, – I wish to start by thanking all those working in the health service for all they are doing at these difficult times. I look forward to the easing of restrictions that will be possible, with the testing data informing decisions so we do not open up so quickly that we cause the surge we have so far managed to avoid. This would only put HSE workers in a worse position. This is why I must take issue with the HSE statement that there is “zero backlog” in testing (News, April 19th).

While there is no no delay in having a test sample taken, there is still a longer gap here than in many other countries in getting the results. Testing is not just taking samples; it is getting results. As we relax restrictions, it is the result of tests that will tell us if we are doing so safely. Results are the data needed to guide decisions. – Yours, etc,

DAVID DOYLE,

Goatstown,

Dublin 14.