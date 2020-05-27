Testing and tourism

Sir, – Quarantining visitors to the country would certainly reduce the risk to public health, but the economic cost to the country would be significant. Rapid testing of travellers at ports and airports appears to be a better solution.

It was reported in The Irish Times last week that an Irish company has developed a simple to administer 30-minute test for the virus (“Rapid Covid-19 test by Irish group HiberGene gets EU approval”, Business, May 20th).

This delay would be only a small inconvenience. People are often delayed longer at passport control. A positive result would require isolation of the passenger and close travelling companions, while the vast majority would be free to continue their visit.

The logistics should work for the lower levels of travel anticipated over the next year or so. – Yours, etc,

JOHN McGILP,

Glenageary

Co Dublin.