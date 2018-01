Sir, – Up in the North you will be greeted with “How about ya?” – Yours, etc,

BERNARD McMAHON,

Dundalk,

Co Louth.

A chara, – Here in Galway, a few men of my acquaintance, (yes, always men), call women of all ages a “girleen”.

It’s a most endearing moniker to bestow on one who is aged fifty-something. – Yours, etc,

ANNE MARIE KENNEDY,

Craughwell,

Co Galway.