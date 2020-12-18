Terminations of unwanted pregnancies

Sir, – I recall that the termination of an unwanted pregnancy has long since been accepted in Ireland under very limited conditions to avoid the dreadful situation that existed here requiring women to travel abroad or to visit “back street operators”.

Recently, however it has been resurrected in your correspondence columns and considerable space has been given to emeritus professors. As one of your oldest and longest readers (now 90, a reader since the late 1940s), could I please request that you drop the subject.

At least you could avoid emotive phrases such as “the killing of human life”. These operations take place long before a human life exists. – Yours, etc,

WILLIAM MURPHY,

Malahide, Co Dublin.