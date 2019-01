Sir, – Hasn’t anybody noticed in TV advertising for a decade, at least, that almost every man is portrayed as an idiot, and every woman as a heroine who must rescue him? The marketing people know who is doing most shopping, and it’s the women, of course! I do wonder what effect it all has on children, of both sexes. – Yours, etc,

BETTY O’REILLY,

Thomastown,

Co Kilkenny.