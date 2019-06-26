Technology is not the Border solution

Sir, – Your well-intentioned and succinct Editorial “Technology is not the solution”, June 24th, (citing two recent reports, by the European Commission and by the Northern Ireland Department of the Economy) entirely misses the reality when you state that “the reports could not be more timely as they coincide with the contest for the leadership of the British Conservative Party . . .”

It is well past time, if ever there was a time, to acknowledge the merest intention or to bestow even the faintest notion that any Tory politician, contesting or by-standing this leadership harlequinade, has any interest whatever in the Irish Border or the citizens living on either side thereof. – Yours, etc,

MICHAEL GANNON,

Kilkenny.