Technology and education

Sir, – The new Pisa (Programme for International Student Assessment) research which states technology in the classroom “hurts” learning (News, February 9th) is the latest in a slew of research which shows giving pupils iPads, e-readers and laptops damages educational outcomes.

In the US, they have recorded falls in education outcomes when students rely on electronic devices rather than books, pen and paper.

Despite the damage this technology causes, it still has not stopped the tech companies from pushing their failed gimmicks on schools and the Department of Education. – Yours, etc,

JOHN DEVLIN,

Dublin 2.