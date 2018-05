Sir, – On my visit to Dublin last weekend, I returned to my accommodation to find a large, unmarked van parked suspiciously outside in the road. When I got inside, I switched on my phone to find a wifi system and waited for the choices to appear so that I could connect. The first choice read “Garda Surveillance Van”. I was sorely tempted to go out and ask for the password. – Yours, etc,

V O’BRIEN,

London.