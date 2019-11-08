Tech giants and gathering data

Sir, – Karlin Lillington is to be congratulated for her recommendations in relation to the power of the internet tech giants (“Forget futile ad bans: disallow all indiscriminate data gathering”, Net Results, Business, November 7th).

The present near-limitless power of the internet giants to pursue non-transparency, disinformation and manipulation is a danger to all our political and economic futures.

Karlin Lillington’s recommendations to “disallow all indiscriminate data gathering, ban all sales to third parties and ban microtargeting” need to be implemented forthwith. – Yours, etc,

A LEAVY,

Sutton,

Dublin 13.