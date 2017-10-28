Teaching religion in schools

Sir, – Your editorial of October 27th says that our schools are “19th century” and “not fit for purpose” because they teach religion during “normal hours”.

Is the editorial, therefore, saying that teaching the ethic of love of neighbour in schools should be banned?

The ethic of love of neighbour goes back much longer than the 19th century.

It is the basis of our equality as citizens and all our laws. It is an ethic that helps us live together as human beings on this planet with some modicum of order.

If we ban teaching love of neighbour in schools, we are left with the alternative which is arrogance will get you everywhere. That message is promulgated all day and every day from our mass media.

Is that the future we want to teach our young people? – Yours, etc,

A LEAVY,

Sutton,

Dublin 13.