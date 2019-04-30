Teaching history in schools

Sir, – Emer Nowlan (Letters, April 27th) writes that “history was never a compulsory subject”.

The Rules and Programme for Secondary Schools 2004/05 state: “The Junior Cycle must be of three years’ duration in all schools. The approved course for recognised junior cycle pupils must include the following subjects: (i) Irish, (ii) English, (iii) Mathematics, (iv) History and Geography, (v) Civic, Social and Political Education, (vi) No less than two other subjects from the approved list of examination subjects, (vii) Social, Personal and Health Education”.

Ms Nowlan misquotes the Rules and Programme by using “should” instead of “must”. – Yours, etc,

DERMOT LUCEY,

Secretary,

Cork History Teachers’

Association,

Ballincollig,

Co Cork.

Sir, In her recent letter contextualising the policy regarding the teaching of history in schools, Dr Emer Nowlan posits that education policy must be developed “with regard to evidence rather than instinct”. She states that, “The long-awaited reforms of the junior cycle are just now starting to take effect in schools, and the emerging evidence is positive”.

What “emerging evidence”? The first cohort of pupils who were taught the new Junior Cycle English course have not yet left school, no other year group has finished any other Junior Cycle course, and I have yet to meet a teacher who can praise the reforms to the syllabus in such similarly unqualified terms. – Yours, etc,

MATTHEW

HARRISON,

Salthill,

Galway.

Sir, – I’m glad I studied history when there was so much less of it. – Yours, etc,

DARAGH

SOLAN,

Cabinteely,

Dublin 18.