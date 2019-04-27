Teachers divided

Sir, – The fact that teachers at second level are represented by two distinct unions, the ASTI and the TUI, defies reason . It does nothing to serve effectively the interests and concerns of second-level teachers.

This division has been exploited by successive governments and departments in their dealings with second-level teachers.

Both unions are too often out of synch and contradict each other on issues and strategies. There have long been been rumours that both unions were working towards unification but it never happens and teachers are the losers.

Perhaps it is time that members of both unions resign en masse and re-form as one strong union, as successive union leaderships seem incapable of achieving this logical goal.– Yours, etc,

KIERAN SMYTH,

Lough Gowna,

Co Cavan.