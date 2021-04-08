Teachers and vaccination

Sir, – In addition to teaching the curriculum subjects, a good teacher can pass on certain values and attitudes which can shape their students’ approach to life for long after they have left school. In the current context, I think teachers should stress to their students that in life you do not always receive what you expect, or what you may feel entitled to. If and when this happens – and happen it will – then you just have to be mature enough to take it on the chin and get on with life and not be embarking on actions which make matters worse for all concerned. – Yours, etc,

GRAEME GUTHRIE,

Westport,

Co Mayo.

A chara, – No sane person who supports the overall safety of themselves, their family, and their community against the spread of Covid-19 would go unvaccinated into a classroom of 25 to 30 children for several hours a day, five days a week over the course of the next eight weeks. Teachers not only live by rules and regulations but have responsibilities to their students that they will not shy away from even though the Government has shied away from its responsibilities to teachers. – Is mise,

PAUL McCARRICK,

Athlone,

Co Westmeath.

Sir, – Regarding industrial action by teachers, I respectfully suggest that any such action take place in July or August. – Yours, etc,

TONY BARNES,

Sandymount,

Dublin 4.