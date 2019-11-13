Tea bags and compost

Sir, – In his One Change column on sustainability (Magazine, November 9th), Manchán Magan suggests that we should compost tea bags. You need to be very sure that your tea bags are certified as fully biodegradable because most are not. They contain polypropylene, which is not compostable. Therefore, even after many years, empty, tattered tea bags will appear in your compost and will have to be removed by hand. A very fiddly job. – Yours, etc,

JUNE HURLEY,

Killiney,

Co Dublin.

Sir, – The “bag” in “tea bag” in most cases contains plastic and is not, therefore, compostable. Surely the tea companies can address this matter as a small contribution towards promoting sustainability. – Yours, etc,

MICHAEL WALSH,

Shankill,

Co Dublin.