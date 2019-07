Sir, – I find it incredible that TDs based in Dublin are paid €9,000 per annum for travel to and from work.

Every employee and worker in Dublin has to travel to work, some from outside Dublin, and they pay the cost of that travel from their wages, after tax.

TDs are employees, working for us. They are not special people.

Those living in Dublin like us should pay their own travel costs. – Yours, etc,

BILL KEE,

Skerries,

Co Dublin.