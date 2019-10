Sir, – A sample audit found that six TDs from a sample of just 22 must refund payments as their expense claims did not pass audit (News, October 10th). This is a fail rate of more than one in four. As we have long since moved from dependence on the abacus, how is it that we have such an overclaim rate by politicians?

PADDY GOGARTY,

Portmarnock,

Co Dublin

Sir, – Is there any record out there of a TD underclaiming expenses? – Yours, etc,

BRIAN GRAHAM,

Dublin 13.