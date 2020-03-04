TCD and student accommodation

Sir, – I read with interest the provost of Trinity College defending the cost of on-campus accommodation (“Why should students living at home subsidise those living in campus accommodation?”, Education, March 3rd). Patrick Prendergast states that, “on-campus accommodation has to pay for itself. It cannot be cross-subsidised by revenues from student fees or research grants”. Later on, he states that these same rooms are rented “when term ends to visiting academics, students, tourists and others [providing] much-needed revenue that subsidises academic activities”. It would appear that the “cross-subsidisation route” is a one-way street. – Yours, etc,

PAT KENNEDY,

Douglas, Cork.